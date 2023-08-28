The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.66

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.

Estée Lauder Companies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Estée Lauder Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 54.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Estée Lauder Companies to earn $5.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.7%.

EL stock opened at $153.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.02 and its 200 day moving average is $210.96. The stock has a market cap of $54.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.02. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $147.18 and a 1-year high of $283.62.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 6.32%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EL. Berenberg Bank raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $208.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $243.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.04.

In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

