Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Performance

TSE TVE opened at C$3.43 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.47 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.72. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.99 and a 12-month high of C$5.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.47. The firm has a market cap of C$1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 2.70.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$321.18 million during the quarter. Tamarack Valley Energy had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 10.95%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

TVE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, July 14th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.25 to C$6.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tamarack Valley Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.73.

In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Director John Rooney acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$169,945.00. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

