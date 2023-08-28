APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 598.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APA. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in APA by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in APA by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in APA by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in APA in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in APA in the 1st quarter valued at $2,761,649,000. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APA stock opened at $42.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.36. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $30.67 and a twelve month high of $50.58. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.19. APA had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 117.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APA. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of APA from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of APA from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.36.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

