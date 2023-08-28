Insider Buying: CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Director Acquires $12,060.00 in Stock

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) Director Anna Kan purchased 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.40 per share, for a total transaction of $12,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,460. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CVBF opened at $17.37 on Monday. CVB Financial Corp. has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $29.25. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.70.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $132.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.28 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 39.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVBF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,822,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,960 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CVB Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,338,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,359,000 after purchasing an additional 105,237 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 29.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,084,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,050 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,452,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,413,000 after purchasing an additional 231,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,733,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,271,000 after buying an additional 212,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of CVB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised CVB Financial to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

