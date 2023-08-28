American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 168,602 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,457,143 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,602 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $47,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EVH. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 199,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 15.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 389,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,633,000 after buying an additional 52,169 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Evolent Health by 33.4% during the first quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Evolent Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $762,000.

Insider Transactions at Evolent Health

In related news, President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $31,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 206,333 shares in the company, valued at $6,487,109.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 2,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $63,275.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 783,011 shares in the company, valued at $23,615,611.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $31,440.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 206,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,487,109.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,474 shares of company stock valued at $4,804,088 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EVH opened at $25.44 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.83 and a 1 year high of $39.78.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $469.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.51 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. Analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EVH shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.56.

Evolent Health Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

