Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on September 15th

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.

Newell Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 25.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Newell Brands to earn $1.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.9%.

Newell Brands Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $10.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 0.98. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $20.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NWL. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on Newell Brands from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newell Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,445,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,160,000 after purchasing an additional 443,812 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,151,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,886,000 after buying an additional 2,732,905 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,259,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,959,000 after buying an additional 3,168,690 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,928,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,058,000 after buying an additional 748,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,099,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,873,000 after buying an additional 699,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Further Reading

