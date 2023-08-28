Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on September 15th

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.
Newell Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 25.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Newell Brands to earn $1.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.9%.
Newell Brands Stock Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ:NWL opened at $10.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 0.98. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $20.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently commented on NWL. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on Newell Brands from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.08.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newell Brands
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,445,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,160,000 after purchasing an additional 443,812 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,151,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,886,000 after buying an additional 2,732,905 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,259,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,959,000 after buying an additional 3,168,690 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,928,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,058,000 after buying an additional 748,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,099,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,873,000 after buying an additional 699,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.
About Newell Brands
Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.
