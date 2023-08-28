American Century Companies Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,136 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $40,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNV. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 13,486.3% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 146,537,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 145,458,494 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,378,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,146,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,248,249,000 after purchasing an additional 966,243 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 345.9% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,243,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,681,000 after purchasing an additional 964,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,318,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,684,000 after purchasing an additional 483,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FNV has been the subject of several research reports. CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $127.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.00.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

FNV opened at $138.47 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.02. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $109.70 and a 1 year high of $161.25. The stock has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.70.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $329.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.06 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.88% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.42%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.