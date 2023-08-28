AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) to Issue Aug 23 Dividend of $0.12 on September 12th

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) declared a aug 23 dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.

AGNC Investment has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.4% per year over the last three years. AGNC Investment has a payout ratio of 67.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.5%.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

AGNC Investment stock opened at $9.76 on Monday. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.54 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.01 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 29.59%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AGNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.19.

View Our Latest Report on AGNC

Insider Activity at AGNC Investment

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Morris A. Davis acquired 4,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $50,010.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,028.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGNC Investment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the third quarter valued at $109,000. 41.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AGNC Investment

(Get Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.