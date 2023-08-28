American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 565.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,489 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,635 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 1.67% of Cavco Industries worth $46,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Cavco Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Cavco Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 2,215.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cavco Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Cavco Industries stock opened at $263.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.25. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.24. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.91 and a fifty-two week high of $318.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.76 by ($1.47). Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $475.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 20.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVCO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cavco Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $357.00 to $338.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $410.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

Cavco Industries Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

Featured Stories

