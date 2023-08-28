Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 106.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,670 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.11% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $4,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at about $24,987,480,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,331.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PNFP shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Down 1.6 %

PNFP stock opened at $65.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $43.31 and a one year high of $89.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.64.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $489.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.20 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 26.38% and a return on equity of 10.49%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 11.04%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

(Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.