Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on September 15th

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the gold and copper producer on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Barrick Gold has increased its dividend payment by an average of 51.3% per year over the last three years. Barrick Gold has a payout ratio of 34.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Barrick Gold to earn $1.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $15.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.76. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The firm has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -397.75, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOLD shares. CSFB dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Laurentian dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.70 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Cormark upgraded Barrick Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.79.

View Our Latest Analysis on Barrick Gold

About Barrick Gold

(Get Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.