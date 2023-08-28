VMware (NYSE:VMW) Cut to Neutral at Monness Crespi & Hardt

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VMW. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $161.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on VMware from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on VMware from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.00.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $162.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.04. VMware has a one year low of $103.55 and a one year high of $170.00. The firm has a market cap of $69.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.65 and a beta of 0.74.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). VMware had a return on equity of 162.41% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VMware will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total transaction of $509,436.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,596.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of VMware by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,030 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $4,249,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of VMware by 491.4% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,116 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $355,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the first quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VMware by 56.7% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 298,500 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $37,268,000 after purchasing an additional 108,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

