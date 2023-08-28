Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Holdings Lifted by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,101 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 477,080 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $18,129,000 after acquiring an additional 182,997 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 95,541 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 37,029 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 48,308 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FCX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. 3M reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.96.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

FCX opened at $38.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.03 and a 12-month high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

