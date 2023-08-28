Financial Advocates Investment Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Etsy were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Etsy by 20.5% in the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 20,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Etsy by 8.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,421,000 after buying an additional 13,564 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 252,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,159,000 after purchasing an additional 12,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. 92.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy stock opened at $72.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.32, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.00. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.59 and a 52-week high of $149.91.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $628.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.87 million. Etsy had a negative net margin of 26.84% and a negative return on equity of 69.10%. Research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $1,987,630.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,872.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total value of $178,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total transaction of $1,987,630.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,872.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,398 shares of company stock valued at $7,971,108. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Etsy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $123.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.43.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

