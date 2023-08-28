ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 25,163 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,583 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,163 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of First Financial Bankshares worth $4,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FFIN. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 11.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 372,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,776 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 10.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 8.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 70,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 2.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 70,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at First Financial Bankshares

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 2,500 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.04 per share, for a total transaction of $72,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 927,576 shares in the company, valued at $26,936,807.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,803 shares of company stock worth $112,147 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $28.67 on Monday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $46.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.94 and a 200-day moving average of $30.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.75.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 36.80%. The company had revenue of $128.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on FFIN. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits, automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

