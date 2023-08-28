EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 12,084 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 74.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,223 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 12,084 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in shares of HP by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,698,000 after acquiring an additional 413,491 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of HP by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $11,103,000 after acquiring an additional 97,178 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the 1st quarter worth about $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of HP by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $30.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.74 and its 200 day moving average is $30.30. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $33.90.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. HP had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 121.57%. The business had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. HP’s payout ratio is 39.77%.

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $122,076.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,284.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Subra Suresh sold 6,659 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $219,747.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,533 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,964,589. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,620 shares of company stock valued at $6,108,881 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HPQ. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on HP in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on HP from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.94.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

