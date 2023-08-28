Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 325 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 234.7% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZBH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.16.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $115.24 on Monday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.60 and a 12-month high of $149.25. The firm has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of 47.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $115.61 per share, for a total transaction of $115,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,074. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

