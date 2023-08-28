Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Bought by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 629.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 802 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Baidu by 2,930.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 606 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 21.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baidu stock opened at $133.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.71. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.58 and a 52-week high of $160.88.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. HSBC upped their price target on Baidu from $165.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded Baidu from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Baidu from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.63.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

