ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ITT by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 24,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in ITT during the 1st quarter worth $4,037,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in ITT by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 54,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,704,000 after buying an additional 9,123 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in ITT by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ITT by 125.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,717,000 after buying an additional 36,818 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $98.35 on Monday. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.51 and a 12 month high of $102.96. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.80.

ITT Dividend Announcement

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.91 million. ITT had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 13.48%. ITT’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is 22.61%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Maurine C. Lembesis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $405,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,290.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ITT. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ITT from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on ITT in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ITT from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on ITT from $97.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ITT from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ITT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

About ITT

(Free Report)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Featured Articles

