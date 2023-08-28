EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $111,000 Position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFGR. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 2,239.5% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Quarry Hill Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFGR opened at $23.82 on Monday. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.02 and a fifty-two week high of $27.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.56.

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

