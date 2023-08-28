EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Zscaler by 9.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 154,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,023,000 after purchasing an additional 13,911 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Zscaler by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Zscaler by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Zscaler from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. BTIG Research raised Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Zscaler from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Zscaler from $145.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Zscaler from $153.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.11.

Zscaler Price Performance

ZS stock opened at $142.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.93 and a 52-week high of $194.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.07.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.82% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $849,587.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,491,423.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $849,587.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,491,423.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $3,113,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 306,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,356,449. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,611 shares of company stock worth $17,137,481. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

