EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) by 65.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQN. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 866.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $9.25 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $9.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, CSFB decreased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.10.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Price Performance

Shares of AQN opened at $7.39 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.12. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $14.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 8.96% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $627.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is -113.16%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

See Also

