EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $128.64 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.02. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $104.76 and a 1 year high of $146.60. The company has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TEL. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

Insider Activity

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,721 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $10,114,517.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,861,666.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

