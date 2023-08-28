EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,069 Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 116.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGGO. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGGO opened at $23.69 on Monday. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $18.23 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.18 and a 200-day moving average of $23.42.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

