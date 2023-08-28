Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Holdings Lowered by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 68.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,656 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,096 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at $727,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,112.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,973,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,519,000 after buying an additional 1,810,638 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,682.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 441,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,038,000 after buying an additional 417,030 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 528,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,432,000 after buying an additional 197,190 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.6% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 665,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,589,000 after buying an additional 29,512 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 159,180 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $2,548,471.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,758.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 33,417 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $534,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 159,180 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $2,548,471.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,546,758.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 454,635 shares of company stock valued at $7,327,919 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

HPE opened at $16.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.10 and a 200-day moving average of $15.85. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.73.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HPE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.