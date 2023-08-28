Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 31.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,874,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,632,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712,819 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,148,938,000 after buying an additional 15,384,593 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,341,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,069,990,000 after buying an additional 115,268 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,136,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $903,771,000 after buying an additional 205,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $658,390,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $429,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,056 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,008,155.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total value of $2,478,901.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,281,296.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,604 shares of company stock valued at $13,088,354. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $76.17 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $98.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EW. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.68.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

