2,879 Shares in OneAscent International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OAIM) Bought by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneAscent International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OAIM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of OneAscent International Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, O Connor Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in OneAscent International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $860,000.

OneAscent International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:OAIM opened at $29.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.83. OneAscent International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.53 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80.

OneAscent International Equity ETF Company Profile

The OneAscent International Equity ETF (OAIM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in an equity portfolio of large- and mid-cap non-US companies. The fund combines an ESG screening methodology with its fundamental investment process OAIM was launched on Sep 15, 2022 and is managed by Oneascent.

