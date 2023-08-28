EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth $51,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth $51,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.6% in the first quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 33.0% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $356.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $393.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $380.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.37. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.19 and a fifty-two week high of $408.57. The firm has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.40, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.10.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $753.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total transaction of $343,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,829 shares in the company, valued at $627,438.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total transaction of $343,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,829 shares in the company, valued at $627,438.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bernard Birkett sold 22,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total transaction of $8,272,290.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,122.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,752 shares of company stock worth $22,227,587 over the last 90 days. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

