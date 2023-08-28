Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock Position Increased by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 540.0% in the 1st quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 64 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $770.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $72.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $494.89 and a 12-month high of $821.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $780.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $737.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a $3.41 dividend. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.32%.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total value of $3,619,674.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,684,773.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.60, for a total transaction of $5,732,493.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,888,925.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total transaction of $3,619,674.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at $11,684,773.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,714 shares of company stock valued at $11,204,256. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQIX. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $765.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $810.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $811.19.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

