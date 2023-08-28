EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 68 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 54.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 45,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,813,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $22,625,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 162,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 51,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,613,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on ROP shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $532.00 to $569.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $572.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,235.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,235.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,102,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,580. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ROP opened at $494.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $482.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $455.50. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.21 and a 1-year high of $502.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.21% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.05%.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

