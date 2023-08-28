Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Stake Reduced by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Fastly by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Fastly by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Fastly by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Fastly by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fastly by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FSLY opened at $21.93 on Monday. Fastly, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $22.18. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.01.

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $122.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.69 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 35.34%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $131,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 271,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,110,199.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fastly news, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 74,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $1,379,976.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,256,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,253,798.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $131,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 271,242 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,199.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 300,499 shares of company stock valued at $5,358,307. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FSLY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fastly from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Fastly from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fastly from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Fastly from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Fastly from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastly presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.61.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

