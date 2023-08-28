iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) Shares Acquired by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Free Report) by 4,928.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Metlife Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $496,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 259.5% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 9,105 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:EPP opened at $39.91 on Monday. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $36.62 and a 1-year high of $47.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.06.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

