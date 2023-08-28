Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Makes New Investment in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 571.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,641,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 62.7% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, Coco Enterprises LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC now owns 24,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RWR opened at $88.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.85 and a 200 day moving average of $89.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $79.15 and a 12-month high of $102.41.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.