The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Purchased by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 11.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,440 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 167.9% in the 1st quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,190.5% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. 43.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BNS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $45.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $55.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $45.25 and a one year high of $58.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.63.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.