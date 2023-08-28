EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 85.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SMH opened at $149.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.31. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $83.49 and a 52 week high of $161.17.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

