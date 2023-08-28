Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 45.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $4,584,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,274.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total value of $3,404,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,614,462. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total transaction of $4,584,915.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,274.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on AMP. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $358.22.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $334.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.35 and a 12 month high of $358.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.36. The stock has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.47.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 82.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.36%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

