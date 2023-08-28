Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 52,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 12,345 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3,879.9% during the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 119,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,505,000 after acquiring an additional 116,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 459.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,677,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $80.83 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.64 and its 200-day moving average is $78.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $69.92 and a 12-month high of $98.28.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $25.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 24.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $126,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,809 shares in the company, valued at $938,221.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Argus boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Roth Mkm began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

