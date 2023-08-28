Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. reduced its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,319,000 after acquiring an additional 10,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 316,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,373,000 after acquiring an additional 76,603 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on NDAQ. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Adena T. Friedman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,672,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,288,218. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adena T. Friedman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,672,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,288,218. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $255,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,509 shares in the company, valued at $3,228,675.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 14,500 shares of company stock worth $740,540. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $52.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.51. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.65 and a 1 year high of $69.22.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.64%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Further Reading

