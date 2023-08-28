Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $102,000 Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 48.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 90,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 12.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 12.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 17.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,442,000 after buying an additional 22,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 219,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,044,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPT opened at $107.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $97.74 and a fifty-two week high of $138.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 55.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.03 and its 200 day moving average is $109.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 208.33%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPT. Bank of America downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $145.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Camden Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.25.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 172 properties containing 58,702 apartment homes across the United States.

