Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Purchases Shares of 2,500 WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 1,157.1% in the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 57,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 52,901 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 181,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 6,833 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 204,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,701,000 after purchasing an additional 10,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $38.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.63. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $29.59 and a 1-year high of $51.77.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.79 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.88%.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

