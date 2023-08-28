Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Raises Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,282 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 225 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 297.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 433 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of RIO opened at $60.71 on Monday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $50.92 and a 1 year high of $80.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.78.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

RIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

