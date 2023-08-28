Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $91,000 Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 258.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,759 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,931,000 after acquiring an additional 28,563,749 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,000,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,061,000 after acquiring an additional 9,870,113 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,876,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,547,000 after acquiring an additional 659,192 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,964,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,931,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224,476 shares during the period. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.96.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $5,005,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,056,773.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $5,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,056,773.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,031,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $15,472,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,313,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,701,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,993,980 shares of company stock worth $70,069,087 in the last three months. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PLTR opened at $14.53 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $20.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.96.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $533.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.88 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

