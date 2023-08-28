Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Cuts Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 4,486.5% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI China ETF stock opened at $43.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49. iShares MSCI China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $56.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.82.

iShares MSCI China ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.4292 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Featured Stories

