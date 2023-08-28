Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,837.5% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total transaction of $16,440,602.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,615,697.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total value of $505,796.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total value of $16,440,602.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,615,697.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,069 shares of company stock worth $24,452,502 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $297.55 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $180.07 and a one year high of $358.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.58. The company has a market cap of $104.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.57, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.30.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

