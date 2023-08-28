Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Acquires 496 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UBSI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in United Bankshares by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in United Bankshares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 46,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in United Bankshares by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in United Bankshares by 0.9% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of United Bankshares stock opened at $29.13 on Monday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.68 and a 52 week high of $44.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. United Bankshares had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $381.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

UBSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

