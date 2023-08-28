Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $126,000 Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,487 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VFC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in V.F. by 345.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 42.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Stock Performance

NYSE VFC opened at $18.87 on Monday. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 62.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.10.

V.F. Announces Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). V.F. had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of V.F. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.06.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

