Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR) Shares Acquired by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR – Free Report) by 366.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178,572 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Better Choice were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Better Choice by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Better Choice by 306.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 236,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 178,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Better Choice by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 529,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 59,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

Better Choice Stock Up 2.6 %

BTTR stock opened at $0.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.38. Better Choice Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $1.92.

About Better Choice

Better Choice ( NASDAQ:BTTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 million. Better Choice had a negative return on equity of 73.48% and a negative net margin of 91.33%. As a group, analysts predict that Better Choice Company Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Better Choice Company Inc operates as an animal health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, chews, and grooming products.

