Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Bought by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 717 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Lennar by 26.8% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Lennar by 0.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 155,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,357,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lennar by 168.0% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 11,061 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Lennar by 2.9% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in Lennar by 47.2% during the first quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In related news, Director Amy Banse purchased 790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $126.42 per share, for a total transaction of $99,871.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,981.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $1,310,553.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,861,731.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Banse bought 790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $126.42 per share, for a total transaction of $99,871.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,293 shares in the company, valued at $921,981.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,634 shares of company stock worth $321,855. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lennar Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:LEN opened at $114.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.61. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $69.90 and a 52 week high of $133.24. The company has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.47.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The construction company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.62. Lennar had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. On average, analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 10.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Lennar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Lennar from $139.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on Lennar from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Lennar from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Lennar from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.20.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

