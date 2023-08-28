Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Purchases 685 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 1,007.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 224.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,379,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,053 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,586 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 459.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,199,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,024,000 after purchasing an additional 985,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,045,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,425,000 after purchasing an additional 527,592 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,600,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,853,000 after purchasing an additional 440,056 shares during the period. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

DTE opened at $104.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.27. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $100.64 and a 1 year high of $136.63. The company has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

DTE Energy Cuts Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a $0.952 dividend. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 59.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DTE Energy from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $77,287.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,286.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $77,287.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,286.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total value of $283,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,507.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

