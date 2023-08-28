Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $100,000 Position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of SUB opened at $103.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.02. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $102.45 and a 52-week high of $105.16.

About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

